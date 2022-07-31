StockNews.com Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $12,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 1,280,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 1,086,389 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,048,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 641,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

