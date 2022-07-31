Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

