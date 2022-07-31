Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.20. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.98 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.