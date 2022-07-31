BTIG Research Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tenable

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.