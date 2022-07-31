Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after buying an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,417,000 after buying an additional 479,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

