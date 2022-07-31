Analysts Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Target Price at $34.58

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHEXY opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

