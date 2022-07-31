Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance
Shares of BSBR opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.