Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 166,008 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.