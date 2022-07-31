BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.