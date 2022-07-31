Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $222.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Winmark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

