Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 185,521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,136,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens lowered The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNTG stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.64 million, a PE ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 2.51. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

