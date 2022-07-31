Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $147,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,368,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

