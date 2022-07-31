Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.