Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $8.34 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

