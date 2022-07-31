Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Grupo Bimbo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

