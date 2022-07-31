Benchmark Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.64.
Semtech Stock Up 1.8 %
Semtech stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech
In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.