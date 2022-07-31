Benchmark Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.64.

Semtech Stock Up 1.8 %

Semtech stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

