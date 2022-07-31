Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $55.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

IART opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

