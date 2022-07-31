Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to CHF 66

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 72 to CHF 66 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.