Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.42.

ZION stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

