Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.30.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

KHC stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.