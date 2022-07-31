Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Stryker Trading Down 2.0 %

SYK opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

