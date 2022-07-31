Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) PT Raised to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

