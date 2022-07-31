Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.12.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.03% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.