Bridget O’rourke Sells 88 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 88 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $11,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -819.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.