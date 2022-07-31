Morris Prychidny Purchases 25,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Morris Prychidny acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 958,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$407,193.78.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Morris Prychidny acquired 12,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

TSE:NHK opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$51.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

