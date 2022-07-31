Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Drops By 42.3%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.60 to C$3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.51.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.