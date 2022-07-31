Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Drops By 42.3%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.60 to C$3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

