Richard A. Jr. Zordani Buys 5,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Jr. Zordani bought 5,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
GALT opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
See Also
