Richard A. Jr. Zordani Buys 5,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Jr. Zordani bought 5,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

GALT opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $460,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

