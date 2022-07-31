Short Interest in BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Grows By 50.0%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BPER Banca from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BPER Banca from €2.60 ($2.65) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. BPER Banca has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.