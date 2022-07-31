Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Declines By 30.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $6.00 on Friday. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.
