Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the June 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Up 4.9 %
Buyer Group International stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buyer Group International (BYRG)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.