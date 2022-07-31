Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the June 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Up 4.9 %

Buyer Group International stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

