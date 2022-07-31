Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Grows By 70.5%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGY opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.34. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brenntag Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.