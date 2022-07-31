Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 247,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.