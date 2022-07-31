Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 280,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 83,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock worth $4,816,172 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

