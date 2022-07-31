Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after acquiring an additional 337,535 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $136.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

