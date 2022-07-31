Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 1,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.