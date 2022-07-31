Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PHO opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

