Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $181,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

