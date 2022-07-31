iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.22. Approximately 26,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 54,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36.

