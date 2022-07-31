Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $123.45 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $153.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.17.

