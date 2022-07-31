Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 19.5% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $240.52 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,845 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

