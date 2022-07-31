Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $204,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $166.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

