ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.4 %

IGHG stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

