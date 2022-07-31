iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Trading 1% Higher

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $117.83. 479,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 188,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.