iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Trading 1% Higher

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $117.83. 479,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 188,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.66.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38.
