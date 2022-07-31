Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.14. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

