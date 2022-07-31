iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 8,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

