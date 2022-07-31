Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 350.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $62.96 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

About Coinbase Global



Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

