Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $185.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average is $192.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 96.90%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

