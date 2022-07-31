Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 879.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 104,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

