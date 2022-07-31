Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

EMN opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

