Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 222,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of CQP opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

