Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 444 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $72.77 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66.

